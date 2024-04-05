Edit Profile
Friday, Apr 5, 2024
    Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: Congress to release manifesto today

    Apr 5, 2024 7:58 AM IST
    Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: Voting for the general elections will be held in seven phases, beginning April 19. The last phase will be on June 1.
    Flags of the Indian National Congress (HT File)
    Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: The Congress is scheduled to release its manifesto today, becoming first of the country's two major political parties to unveil its vision document for the next five years. The grand old party has already revealed 25 of its guarantees, which it calls 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice. The five pillars – there are five ‘guarantees’ under each – are 'Yuva Nyay' (for youth), 'Naari Nyay' (for women), 'Kisaan Nyay' (for farmers), 'Shramik Nyay' (for labourers) and 'Hissedari Nyay' (opportunities as per proportion in population)....Read More

    The document will be presented in the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Subsequently, the party will hold two ‘Manifesto launch mega rallies’ on Saturday, one each in Jaipur and Hyderabad.

    The ruling BJP, meanwhile, has held one meeting of its manifesto committee; the panel is headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule:

    • Phase 1- April 19

    • Phase 2- April 26

    • Phase 3- May 7

    • Phase 4 - May 13

    • Phase 5 - May 20

    • Phase 6 - May 25

    • Phase 7 - June 1

    The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 4.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: PM Modi, HM Shah to visit Assam 

    On the 7th and 8th of this month, home minister Amit Shah will visit Assam and address three meetings. And the Prime Minister will have a meeting on April 17. We will definitely get at least 13 (Lok Sabha) seats for the BJP from Assam: Jayanta Mallabaruah, Assam minister

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: Congress manifesto to be released today

    The grand old party will unveil its vision document, the Manifesto, at its headquarters in Delhi. has already revealed 25 of its guarantees, which it calls 'Paanch Nyay' or 'five pillars of justice.'

    Each ‘pillar’ consists of five 'guarantees.'

