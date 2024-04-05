Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: Congress to release manifesto today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: The Congress is scheduled to release its manifesto today, becoming first of the country's two major political parties to unveil its vision document for the next five years. The grand old party has already revealed 25 of its guarantees, which it calls 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice. The five pillars – there are five ‘guarantees’ under each – are 'Yuva Nyay' (for youth), 'Naari Nyay' (for women), 'Kisaan Nyay' (for farmers), 'Shramik Nyay' (for labourers) and 'Hissedari Nyay' (opportunities as per proportion in population)....Read More
The document will be presented in the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Subsequently, the party will hold two ‘Manifesto launch mega rallies’ on Saturday, one each in Jaipur and Hyderabad.
The ruling BJP, meanwhile, has held one meeting of its manifesto committee; the panel is headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule:
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 4.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: PM Modi, HM Shah to visit Assam
On the 7th and 8th of this month, home minister Amit Shah will visit Assam and address three meetings. And the Prime Minister will have a meeting on April 17. We will definitely get at least 13 (Lok Sabha) seats for the BJP from Assam: Jayanta Mallabaruah, Assam minister
The grand old party will unveil its vision document, the Manifesto, at its headquarters in Delhi.
Each ‘pillar’ consists of five 'guarantees.'