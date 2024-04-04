 People of Amethi expect me to represent them: Robert Vadra | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
People of Amethi expect me to represent them: Robert Vadra

ByAsian News International, New Delhi
Apr 04, 2024 09:00 PM IST

Vadra also targeted Union minister Smriti Irani, who represents Amethi, saying that people feel they made a mistake by electing her

Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that the people of Amethi expect him to represent their constituency, indicating his keenness to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi.

Robert Vadra with wife Priyanka Gandhi (HT File Photo)
Robert Vadra with wife Priyanka Gandhi (HT File Photo)

Vadra also targeted Union minister Smriti Irani, who represents Amethi, saying that people feel they made a mistake by electing her.

“They want a member of the Gandhi family to return. They will ensure the person’s victory with a huge margin, they also expect that if I take my first step in politics, and think of becoming an MP, then I should represent Amethi,” he said.

However, Vadra also said he wants Priyanka Gandhi become MP first and he can follow her.

“I want Priyanka (Gandhi) to become an MP first and then I feel I can also come...,” he said.

Vadra said that the decision on Amethi and Rae Bareli will be taken by the Congress leadership.

“I’m not saying that I will contest from Amethi or Priyanka will contest from Rae Bareli. The decision will taken by the Congress party,” he said.

Vadra was asked if he could be a candidate from Amethi.

He said the person who represents Amethi should talk about the welfare of the people of the constituency, their well-being, security and should not indulge in politics of discrimination.

News / Cities / Delhi / People of Amethi expect me to represent them: Robert Vadra
