Russia's Vladimir Putin condoles Hathras stampede tragedy: ‘Please convey words of sympathy’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday extended his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tragic Hathras stampede incident in Uttar Pradesh, in which 121 people lost their lives. Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)

“Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured,” the message read.

The stampede took place on Tuesday when thousands of people gathered at a specially laid tent in the Rati Bhanpur village in the Sikandra Rau area of Hathras district for a ‘Satsang’, a religious event organised by a religious preacher, Bhole Baba.

According to the police, massive overcrowding, insufficient exits, bad weather and other factors may have contributed to the high death toll.

Meanwhile, the injured victims, who have been admitted to a nearby hospital, said that the incident took place after the programme was over when the preacher of the Satsang was coming down from the stage. Several people rushed towards him to touch him, causing a stampede, one of the victims said.

The initial report from the authorities also suggested that as thousands of people thronged towards the exit, many slipped on the muddy ground, causing them to fall and be crushed by the crowds.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh police lodged an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted. However, Bhole Baba, the man behind the 'Satsang' that led to the stampede, has not been named in the FIR.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced that a judicial probe has been ordered into the incident. “We have formed an SIT, led by ADG Agra. It has submitted a preliminary report. They have been told to investigate this deeply. Several angles need to be investigated,” the CM told the media.