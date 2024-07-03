Hathras stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces judicial inquiry into incident that killed 121| Top Updates

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a judicial probe into the horrific stampede in Hathras that claimed lives of 121 people a day earlier.



“We have formed an SIT, led by ADG Agra. It has submitted a preliminary report. They have been told to investigate this deeply. There are several angles that need to be investigated,” the chief minister was quoted by ANI as saying at a press conference. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath meets the victims of the Hathras stampede incident, in Hathras on Wednesday. (ANI)

“State Government has decided to have a judicial inquiry as well which will be led by a retired High Court judge. Retired senior officials of the Administration and Police will also be a part of it,” Adityanath added.



Here are top updates related to the Hathras stampede incident:-



1. According to the UP CM, the government's priority was to focus on rescue operation. “A total of 121 devotees have lost their lives. They were from UP, Haryana, MP and Rajasthan. Out of the 121 deceased, 6 were from other states. 31 injured people are undergoing treatment and almost everyone is out of danger,” he said.



2. The chief minister visited the hospital and met the victims of the incident. “I had a conversation with several eyewitnesses and they informed me that the incident took place after the programme was over when the preacher of the Satsang was coming down from the stage, suddenly several women started going towards him to touch him and when the 'sevadars' stopped them, due to which this accident happened. The administration was not allowed by the 'sevadars' to enter inside.”



3. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh in which 121 people were killed. "President of #Russia Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to President of #India Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic stampede in #UttarPradesh: Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh," the Russian Embassy in India posted on X.



4. The police have launched a search operation to trace Baba Narayan Hari, also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, the religious preacher who conducted the ‘satsang’ where 121 devotees were killed. According to a PTI report, state police lodged an FIR against the organisers. However, the godman's name is not in the list of accused though it is there in the complaint.

5. According to the FIR, the organisers hid the actual number of devotees coming to the 'satsang' while seeking permission, did not cooperate in traffic management and hid evidence after the incident.

6. The FIR apparently gave a clean chit to the police and administration, saying they did whatever possible from the available resources 'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandar Rau police station late Tuesday, a senior official told PTI.



