Hathras stampede live updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath likely to visit victims today

Hathras stampede live updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit Hathras on Wednesday following a stampede at a religious congregation that claimed the lives of 116 people, news agency PTI reported. Previously, the Uttar Pradesh government announced compensation of ₹2 lakh to the families of those who perished in the tragedy.

Scores of bodies lay on ice blocks inside the government hospital on Tuesday night following a deadly stampede at a religious gathering. Outside, in the drizzle, grieving relatives awaited to take their loved ones' remains home. Officials confirmed 116 deaths, including 108 women and seven children. The victims gathered among thousands near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for a 'satsang' by religious preacher Bhole Baba.

Meanwhile RSS and Bajrang Dal workers and volunteers stayed at the hospital throughout the afternoon. They distributed water packets and guided medical procedures to relatives of victims who were in shock and grappling with the tragedy.

"The number of ambulances was inadequate for the bodies we have seen here today," Aniket, a Bajrang Dal volunteer, told PTI while standing guard at the gate of the TB Department building, drenched in sweat.

A woman sat in tears amid five or six bodies in a truck, pleading for assistance in retrieving her daughter's body.

The state government stated that Agra's additional director general of police and Aligarh divisional commissioner are among those tasked with investigating the incident. They have been instructed to submit their findings within 24 hours.

District Magistrate Ashish Kumar told the media that the event was a private function authorized by the sub-divisional magistrate. The local administration ensured security outside the venue, while internal arrangements were the responsibility of the organizers, he stated.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced plans to file an FIR against the event organisers.