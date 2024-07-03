UP stampede: Trains to make special stops at Hathras for devotees returning home

The railways have made special arrangements for around 3,000 people who are seeking to return home after attending a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district where a stampede left 121 dead. The railways have announced that trains will make special stops at Hathras to help 3,000 people seeking to return home after the stampede (PTI)(PTI)

Keeping in mind the safety of the crowd, a speed restriction of 15 kmph has been imposed on all trains passing through the Sikandar Rau station, the railway ministry said.

Besides, many trains such as Mathura-Tanakpur Fair Special, Agra Fort-Kasganj Passenger Special and Bandra Terminus Antyodaya Express among others have been given extra stoppage at the Sikandar Rau station as well as special stoppage at other stations along the train route for the convenience of passengers.

"Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner are present at the site along with the other officers of the division," an official from the Railway Board said.

"A medical team under the supervision of Dr Saurabh Dandiyal has been set up at the site for such passengers who need first-aid treatment or any sort of medical intervention," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The Ministry said water and food packets have been made available to all the people waiting at the station.

"We have kept three empty coaches ready at Kasganj station to move as special trains towards Sikandar Rau Station if needed," the ministry said.

A stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras left 121 dead on Tuesday. Most of those found dead were women and children. According to the police, heat and humidity caused suffocation in the tent where the 'Satsang' was held, leading people to rush out in panic and cause a stampede.