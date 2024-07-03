Hathras stampede: Case filed against satsang organisers, ‘Bhole Baba’ not named | What FIR said

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, July 3, registered a First Information Report against the organisers of the religious congregation in the Hathras where at least 121 people died following a stampede. The FIR, however, does not name Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, as an accused. Bhole Baba addressing a gathering. (FILE PHOTO)

‘Mukhya sevadar’ (main organiser) Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandara Rao police station late Tuesday, a senior officer told news agency PTI. Follow Live updates on Hathras stampede

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), the officer said.

The death toll in the incident on Wednesday rose to 121, with 28 people sustaining injuries, according to the Office of the Relief Commissioner.

Hathras satsang stampede: Details of the FIR

As per the FIR lodged in the Hathras stampede case, the satsang was held by Suraj Pal, who also goes by the names Narayan Hari, Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba or simply 'Bhole Baba' near GT Road in the Phulrai Mugalgarhi village in the Hathras district. Devprakash Madhukar had sought permission from the administration for around 80,000 people and the administration made the traffic and safety arrangements accordingly. However, around 2.5 lakh people gathered at the 'satsang', causing heavy traffic on the road and halting the vehicular movements, the FIR stated. After the satsang was over, due to the uncontrollable crowd leaving the venue, those who were sitting on the ground were crushed. Organising committee members used sticks to attempt to forcibly stop the crowd running in the water and mud-filled fields, due to which the pressure of the crowd kept increasing and women, children, and men kept getting crushed, the FIR added. It also said police and administrative officials present on the spot made every possible effort and sent the injured people to the hospital with the available resources but no cooperation was given by the organisers. FIR further states that around 2pm on Tuesday, the convoy of Bhole Baba moved out of the venue.

(With inputs from agencies)