 Major stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, over 20 feared dead | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi
Major stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, over 20 feared dead

ByHT News Desk
Jul 02, 2024 04:30 PM IST

At least 20 people, mostly women, are feared dead in a major stampede during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday. The incident took place when a religious preacher was addressing his followers at a specially laid tent in Sikandara Rau town of Hathras.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Major stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, over 20 feared dead
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
