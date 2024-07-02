Major stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, over 20 feared dead

At least 20 people, mostly women, are feared dead in a major stampede during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday.
At least 20 people, mostly women, are feared dead in a major stampede during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday. The incident took place when a religious preacher was addressing his followers at a specially laid tent in Sikandara Rau town of Hathras.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!