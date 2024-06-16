Forensic lab in Azamgarh, new district jail in Hathras coming up: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government has expedited the establishment of a forensic laboratory in Azamgarh and a new district jail in Hathras, a government spokesman said. The estimated cost of the upcoming forensic lab in Azamgarh is around ₹ 39 crore. (For representation)

In a note to the media, the spokesman said the planning department’s technical cell was appointed the “Project Management Consultancy (PMC) agency”, meaning that it would monitor their progress, to ensure their completion within 18 months. He said the estimated costs of the forensic lab and the district jail were ₹39 crore and ₹146 crore, respectively

The projects “will incorporate various sustainable practices in compliance with environmental standards, including green building techniques, improved ventilation, climate-friendly architecture, wastewater recycling, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting”, the note said.

“All construction activities under the project are being executed under engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode,” the note read.

It read that the PMC agency appointed to complete both projects will have to fulfil several crucial tasks. “...the PMC agency will need to complete the architectural design within 75 days while all construction work must be finished within 18 months. A defect liability period of 36 months has been stipulated for the project’s duration,” the press note added.

The PMC agency will have to complete the reporting and monitoring process of all construction activities under both projects. It must ensure that during this period, the construction of creative indoor spaces, proper site planning, and various operational requirements according to local needs are fulfilled. While maintaining low maintenance costs, it will also work on the integrated design of electricity, mechanical, and other services to ensure high quality.