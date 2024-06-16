 Forensic lab in Azamgarh, new district jail in Hathras coming up: Govt - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Forensic lab in Azamgarh, new district jail in Hathras coming up: Govt

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 16, 2024 10:34 PM IST

The projects will incorporate green building techniques, improved ventilation, climate-friendly architecture, wastewater recycling, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting, the note said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has expedited the establishment of a forensic laboratory in Azamgarh and a new district jail in Hathras, a government spokesman said.

The estimated cost of the upcoming forensic lab in Azamgarh is around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39 crore. (For representation)
The estimated cost of the upcoming forensic lab in Azamgarh is around 39 crore. (For representation)

In a note to the media, the spokesman said the planning department’s technical cell was appointed the “Project Management Consultancy (PMC) agency”, meaning that it would monitor their progress, to ensure their completion within 18 months. He said the estimated costs of the forensic lab and the district jail were 39 crore and 146 crore, respectively

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The projects “will incorporate various sustainable practices in compliance with environmental standards, including green building techniques, improved ventilation, climate-friendly architecture, wastewater recycling, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting”, the note said.

“All construction activities under the project are being executed under engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode,” the note read.

It read that the PMC agency appointed to complete both projects will have to fulfil several crucial tasks. “...the PMC agency will need to complete the architectural design within 75 days while all construction work must be finished within 18 months. A defect liability period of 36 months has been stipulated for the project’s duration,” the press note added.

The PMC agency will have to complete the reporting and monitoring process of all construction activities under both projects. It must ensure that during this period, the construction of creative indoor spaces, proper site planning, and various operational requirements according to local needs are fulfilled. While maintaining low maintenance costs, it will also work on the integrated design of electricity, mechanical, and other services to ensure high quality.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Forensic lab in Azamgarh, new district jail in Hathras coming up: Govt
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On