Stampede-like situation at Akhilesh Yadav’s rally as crowd rushes towards dais

VARANASI A stampede-like situation was witnessed at a public meeting of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency of Azamgarh on Tuesday as the crowd broke the security protocol, including barricades, and rushed towards the dais while some people also tried to climb the pandal pole. The police, however, dispersed the crowd and took control of the situation. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Lalganj, Azamgarh district. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav rush out of Prayagraj rally amid ruckus by party workers

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Yadav abandoned a joint poll meeting in the Phulpur area of Prayagraj without delivering a speech as their supporters broke through barricades trying to reach the dais.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had reached Kharewa to address a public rally, seeking support for party candidate Daroga Prasad Saroj. As he started addressing the people, the crowd went uncontrollable due to which a stampede-like situation prevailed for some time.

A person at the rally said the cops used mild force to disperse the crowd. Yadav addressed the meeting after the situation came under control.

“This time, whatever strategy they (BJP) have made, the people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind to wipe them out,” said the SP chief.

Launching an attack on the BJP, the SP chief said 140 crore people of the country will not give the saffron party even 143 out of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Stampede-like situation at metro stations due to PM Modi’s roadshow

“The quantity of ration will be increased if our government is formed. Earlier, they (BJP govt) gave free data, but when mobile phones came into everyone’s hands, they stopped it. And when farmers came to buy urea, they were given nano urea,” he added. He said Azamgarh’s history will change on May 25.