 Stampede-like situation at Akhilesh Yadav’s rally as crowd rushes towards dais | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stampede-like situation at Akhilesh Yadav’s rally as crowd rushes towards dais

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2024 01:09 AM IST

Launching an attack on the BJP, the SP chief said 140 crore people of the country will not give the saffron party even 143 out of the 543 seats in Lok Sabha

VARANASI A stampede-like situation was witnessed at a public meeting of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency of Azamgarh on Tuesday as the crowd broke the security protocol, including barricades, and rushed towards the dais while some people also tried to climb the pandal pole. The police, however, dispersed the crowd and took control of the situation.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Lalganj, Azamgarh district. (PTI Photo)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Lalganj, Azamgarh district. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav rush out of Prayagraj rally amid ruckus by party workers

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Yadav abandoned a joint poll meeting in the Phulpur area of Prayagraj without delivering a speech as their supporters broke through barricades trying to reach the dais.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had reached Kharewa to address a public rally, seeking support for party candidate Daroga Prasad Saroj. As he started addressing the people, the crowd went uncontrollable due to which a stampede-like situation prevailed for some time.

A person at the rally said the cops used mild force to disperse the crowd. Yadav addressed the meeting after the situation came under control.

“This time, whatever strategy they (BJP) have made, the people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind to wipe them out,” said the SP chief.

Launching an attack on the BJP, the SP chief said 140 crore people of the country will not give the saffron party even 143 out of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Stampede-like situation at metro stations due to PM Modi’s roadshow

“The quantity of ration will be increased if our government is formed. Earlier, they (BJP govt) gave free data, but when mobile phones came into everyone’s hands, they stopped it. And when farmers came to buy urea, they were given nano urea,” he added. He said Azamgarh’s history will change on May 25.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Stampede-like situation at Akhilesh Yadav’s rally as crowd rushes towards dais

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On