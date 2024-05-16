Stampede-like situation at metro stations due to PM Modi’s roadshow

Mumbai: Thousands of commuters faced inconveniences on Wednesday evening as the services of Mumbai Metro were partially suspended for security reasons as Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Ghatkopar. Mumbai, India - May 15, 2024: Mumbai metro services suspended between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar Metro Stations, from 06:00 pm till further notice during PM Narendra Modi's road show at Ghatkopar in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar stations were suspended from 6pm to 7.40pm, said a spokesperson of Mumbai Metro One (MMOPL). The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro provides connectivity between the eastern and western suburbs and is used by more than three lakh commuters daily.

There was a stampede-like situation at metro stations on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor of Metro-1 during the evening peak hours with hundreds of commuters jostling their way through the station premises.

Commuters complained of complete mismanagement on the part of MMOPL as the information came around the afternoon.

The MMOPL informed the public at 2.55pm on social media about the temporary closure of the route between Ghatkopar and Jagruti Nagar. This last moment curtailment in services led to chaos at Ghatkopar metro station which shares its boundary with Central Railway as well.

“I arrived at Saki Naka metro station around 5:30pm, which is my usual time, only to find the metro unusually crowded. It was the first time I was unable to board the metro to reach Ghatkopar. Eventually, after some effort, I managed to squeeze in and reach my destination. However, upon reaching Ghatkopar, I encountered a stampede-like situation at the exit point of the metro station. This was due to the closure of two shutters by the metro authorities. Exiting the station took more than 15 minutes. Frustrated, I opted to take the skywalk parallel to the road leading to Ghatkopar station,” said Ajay Ketkar, service, Saki Naka.

The MMOPL authorities stated, “Due to security reasons, metro services will be suspended between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar Metro Stations, from 06:00 pm till further notice. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly. Inconvenience is regretted”.

Another commuter Sonal V questioned MMOPL on their X (formerly Twitter) on why they couldn’t inform about this a day prior. The MMOPL authorities however stated that they informed the public only when they were informed and asked by the government agencies to shut services on this route. The Metro-1 resumed on the entire network from 7.45 pm onwards after necessary clearances.

Another commuter stated that the gates at Chakala metro station were shut even at 8.15pm.

Meanwhile, even the BEST Undertaking too diverted over 30 bus routes going to Ghatkopar, Chembur, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Nahur and other areas mainly in the eastern suburbs from the afternoon onwards. The BEST officials said that these diversions were made owing to security reasons.