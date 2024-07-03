Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi Adityanath government for deaths at Hathras stampede

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged negligence and lack of arrangements by the Uttar Pradesh government for the loss of lives in the stampede at a ‘Satsang’ event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.



At least 121 people have died, and hundreds injured in a stampede at a religious event conducted by self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari, knows as “Bhole Baba” at Fulrai village in Hathras on Tuesday. New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav speaks to the media as he arrives to attend the Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Party MP Awadhesh Prasad is also seen. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI07_03_2024_000059B)(PTI)

According to the FIR registered at Sikandra Rau police station, the event was attended by nearly 2.5 lakh people and a stampede like situation arose when people rushed towards the godman to seek his blessings and collect some soil at the spot from where his car left.

The FIR did not name “Bhole baba”, but names Devdas Madhukar, head sevadar, among other organisers and unidentified individuals. The godman had reportedly left the place immediately with his associates as a stampede like situation arose.

“The Uttar Pradesh government and administration are fully responsible for this incident. The loss of lives in this incident is due to the negligence of the government,” Yadav was quoted by ANI as saying.

Yadav also claimed lack of doctors and other medical facilities at a nearby hospital. “They were unable to arrange vehicles and ambulances on time. And even if they reached the hospital for treatment, they did not get the adequate treatment that they should get. They did not get oxygen or medicines. What arrangements were made? Then the Bharatiya Janata Party government is responsible,” added the MP from Kannauj.

Yadav said proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)'s should have been in place ahead of such large-scale gatherings.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hathras on Wednesday to meet the injured and took stock of the situation. Previously, the state government announced compensation of ₹2 lakh to the families of those who perished in the tragedy.

In a related development, advocate Vishal Tiwari has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court seeking the appointment of an expert committee led by a retired high court judge to investigate the deaths of 121 people at ‘Satsang’ in Hathras. The PIL also sought to survey and establish guidelines and directives to prevent similar incidents in the future.

