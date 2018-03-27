Shivraj Chouhan orders CBI inquiry into death of journalist who exposed police-mining mafia nexus in MP

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of journalist Sandeep Sharma after his family, colleagues and the opposition Congress alleged he was murdered and demanded an inquiry.

Sharma, who reportedly exposed the nexus between police and the sand mining mafia in Chambal region, was on his way to the Press Club in Bhind on his motorcycle when the dumper truck hit him from behind. The 35-year-old died on the spot.

Official sources said Chouhan announced the decision to recommend a CBI inquiry during a meeting with top officials, including chief secretary BP Singh, director general of police Rishi Kumar Shukla and others, on the law and order situation in the state.

Inspector general of police (Chambal division) Santosh Singh said Bhind Police have arrested the owner of the truck Bhaskar Sharma, a resident of Gwalior, and were interrogating him.

“The driver told the police that he was taking the truck to a garage for its repair when the accident took place. We are trying to check the veracity of his statement,” he added.

Sharma, who worked with News World channel, had apprehended that he would either be killed in a road accident or implicated under false charges. He carried out a sting operation in July-August last year that was aired by his channel in October.

The SP had shifted some police officers and personnel after the sting was aired, but no disciplinary action was taken against them. Also, no security cover was provided to Sharma even after the threat perception, local journalists said.

Vivek Sharma, a friend of Sandeep Sharma, said they didn’t trust the police investigation, which he said was biased from the day one.

“Sandeep Sharma faced a threat to his life from mining mafia and police after the sting operation. He submitted an application to the superintendent of police Prashant Khare in November expressing threat to his life from a police officer and mining mafia and demanded security but the police didn’t act,” Vivek said.

“We also wrote to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan but nothing happened. And the result was Sandeep was murdered. Since I was with Sandeep in the execution of the sting operation I also face a threat to my life,” he added.