Speed limits on Yamuna expressway, Noida-Greater Noida e-way revised

The Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police has made the decision to lower the speed restrictions on the Yamuna and Noida Motorways in order to improve safety and avoid collisions during the winter months when fog is particularly thick. In an effort to decrease accidents during the winter, the UP Traffic Police has decided to lower the speed restrictions on the Yamuna and Noida Motorways.

The new speed limits will be in effect from December 15 to February 15.

"Fog reduces visibility on roads during the winter, making driving difficult," reports quoted DCP (Traffic) Yamuna Prasad as saying.

"Roads become slick due to cold conditions, which raises the risk of an accident. We intend to lower the speed limit on the Yamuna and Noida motorways shortly in order to prevent any unfortunate events," he said.

There are distinct rules for light and big trucks.

The limitations follow a collision on the Eastern Peripheral Motorway (EPE) on November 19, in which a speeding bus headed for Mathura collided with a stopped vehicle, injuring 17 persons. According to reports, the accident happened around 4:30 am as a result of poor visibility and heavy fog.

Speed Limits on Yamuna Expressway:

Light vehicle speed limits have been lowered from 100 km/h to 75 km/h.

The speed limit for large trucks has been lowered from 80 km/h to 60 km/h.

Speed Limits on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway:

Light vehicle speed limits have been lowered from 100 km/h to 75 km/h.

Heavy vehicle speed limits have been reduced from 60 km/h to 50 km/h.

Fines for Violations:

Light cars would be subject to a fine of ₹2000 for exceeding the speed restriction.

There will be a ₹4,000 punishment for heavy trucks.

In order to improve visibility, fog lights will also be positioned at strategic locations, and officials will serve truck drivers tea to help reduce mishaps caused by weariness.

In addition, emergency response will involve the deployment of 15 patrol cars, 6 ambulances, 6 cranes, and 6 fire tenders.