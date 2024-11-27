Sambhal violence: Uttar Pradesh government to display posters of ‘stone pelters’, recover damage costs

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to recover the cost of damages to public property from protesters involved in the Sambhal violence, while posters of ‘stone pelters’ will be displayed at prominent public locations. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference.(PTI)

A court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal's Kot Garvi area, prompted by a petition claiming a Harihar temple once stood at the site led to a confrontation on Sunday, leaving four people dead and several others, including police personnel, injured.

An official spokesperson of the state government said, “The UP government is adopting a firm stance against the individuals involved in the Sambhal violence. Posters of the stone pelters and miscreants will be displayed publicly, and recovery of damages will be sought. A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest.”

In a comparable move, the government had earlier displayed posters of individuals accused of vandalism during the anti-CAA protests in 2020, plastering them across key locations including the state capital.

However, the posters were eventually taken down following a court directive.

Sambhal witnessed intense violence on Sunday when a large crowd assembled near a mosque and began chanting slogans as a survey team resumed its work.

The situation spiralled out of control as protesters clashed with security forces, allegedly set vehicles ablaze and hurled stones.

Police have arrested 25 individuals and registered seven FIRs, naming Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Sohail Iqbal, son of the party’s local MLA Iqbal Mehmood, along with over 2,750 unidentified suspects.

A magisterial inquiry is ongoing, and superintendent of police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi confirmed on Monday that the situation is now under control, saying that “strict action will be taken against those responsible for the unrest.”

Opposition parties have slammed the ruling BJP at both the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh following Sunday’s violence. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the state government of staging a “riot,” while senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that the ruling party was fueling divisions between Hindus and Muslims.