Sambhal violence: Samajwadi Party MP, MLA's son booked, 7 FIRs registered | Updates

A court-ordered survey of the 16th-century Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh' Sambhal has triggered violence, resulting in casualties, arrests, and disruption in the city. RAF personnel guard in a violence-hit area a day after clashes and stone pelting incidents over the survey of the Jama mosque, in Sambhal. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Police have registered cases against Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, son of local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood in connection with clashes over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal.

The violence, which left four dead, also led to the arrest of 25 people.

Opposition parties have slammed the ruling BJP in the state, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accusing the state government of instigating a ‘riot, 'while Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra charged that the BJP was deliberately sowing division between Hindus and Muslims to further its own agenda.

Here is what we know so far about the clashes:

Monday in Sambhal was tense but remained peaceful, with police holding a peace march in the violence-hit areas. However, the streets around the Shahi Jama Masjid were deserted, with heavy police presence and ongoing patrolling throughout the area. Officials said that traffic movement was normal, and some shops had reopened.

Tensions in Sambhal had been rising since November 19, when a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid began following a petition claiming a Harihar temple once stood at the site. On Sunday, violence erupted when a large group of protesters gathered near the mosque, clashing with security personnel.

The protesters torched vehicles, pelted stones and the violence resulted in the deaths of three people, all around 25 years old and injuries to many, including security personnel and administration officials. One more injured person succumbed to their injuries on Monday.

The district administration enforced prohibitory orders and restricted the entry of ‘outsiders’ till November 30. Internet services are suspended in Sambhal tehsil and Monday was declared a holiday for schools. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated.

Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that there is evidence against MP Ziaur Rahman Barq for engaging in provocative acts. He told PTI that action has been taken against him under the provisions of the BNS.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar during a press conference on Monday said that that seven FIRs had been registered in relation to the violence. Among the named individuals were MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and MLA Iqbal, with 2,750 others mentioned as unidentified.

In Delhi, Opposition MPs criticised the government on the opening day of the Parliament's winter session, accusing the BJP of orchestrating the violence to create divisions along communal lines.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, when asked about the involvement of outsiders in the violence, said that the investigation revealed individuals had gathered from areas 10-15 kilometres away.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has claimed that the violence was instigated “at the behest of maulanas” and accused Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders of making “provocative statements.”

