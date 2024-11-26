Dist admn behind Sambhal incident, alleges Masjid panel chief

The chief of the Masjid Committee of the Shahi Mosque in Sambhal has alleged that whatever has transpired recently in the town was a conspiracy by the Sambhal district administration and police, and CO and SDM were responsible for whatever has happened. Cops guard the Shahi Masjid in Sambhal on Monday (HT Photo)

Later, the police detained the chief of the Shahi Masjid Committee Zafar Ali and six others.

Clashes between members of the public and the police - including a cane charge by the police - on Sunday, left four people dead and many injured, including 20 police personnel. Seven FIRs have been lodged in the incident, including those against the sitting Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and the son of the local MLA, Sohail Iqbal, and 2,000 unidentified people.

The violence ensued while the second survey of the Shahi Mosque in Sambhal was underway.

Addressing newspersons in Sambhal on Monday, Ali alleged that the second survey was done on the orders of the district magistrate and not the court, which is illegal.

“SDM Sambhal, Vandana Mishra and CO Sambhal, Anuj Chaudhary, are the ones responsible for the incident. When the team came for a second survey, the SDM asked to release the stored water from the mosque (Wuzukhana), though the DM had asked not to do so, and had asked to measure the depth of the water with a stick, but the SDM got adamant and released the water.

“When the water was released, a rumour circulated locally that some kind of excavation was being done in the mosque. After which people went to the CO to know the matter, but the CO started abusing the people, which agitated the people.

“The second survey was done on the orders of the DM, when, in fact, the order should have come from the court commissioner appointed by the court for conducting the survey. The Hindu side reached the DM (on Nov 19) with an application for a second round of survey. I got a call from the local administration that the DM wanted to meet me but as I was not well I could not go for the meeting.

“On November 23, the CO and DM visited my house at night around 9 pm and had me receive a notice that a second round of survey has to be done. They promised to provide its details by 11pm but no details were given.

“At 5am (on Nov 24), I was called to the Kotwali, where the court commissioner tried to give me a notice for a survey but the SDM snatched away that notice saying that they have already given me a notice,” added Ali.

“Four people have died due to police firing and we demand compensation for the families of those killed in the violence. Police carried country-made weapons with them and even indulged in stone-pelting, and even in arson - torching vehicles.

“The CO and SDM along with all responsible should be punished. We have not given any written complaint yet but we are in consultation and will give it soon. However, we fear that our FIR will not be registered first hand,” claimed Ali and also added that no provocative statement was made by Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq.

Later, police detained him along with six persons. “Ali and six other people have been detained for inquiring into statements issued by him”, said Moradabad divisional commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.