Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
Magisterial inquiry ordered into Sambhal violence

ByS Raju, Sambhal
Nov 26, 2024 05:40 AM IST

DM of Sambhal Rajendra Pensia has appointed deputy collector Deepak Choudhary to carry out the inquiry.

District magistrate (DM) of Sambhal Rajendra Pensia has ordered a magisterial inquiry into Sunday’s violence which claimed four lives.

District magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sambhal Krishna Kumar Bishnoi address the media regarding the situation after the recent violence that erupted over survey of Jama mosque, in Sambhal on Monday. (PTI)
District magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sambhal Krishna Kumar Bishnoi address the media regarding the situation after the recent violence that erupted over survey of Jama mosque, in Sambhal on Monday. (PTI)

The DM has appointed deputy collector Deepak Choudhary to carry out the inquiry.

“He has been directed to complete the enquiry as soon as possible and to submit the report,” DM said on Monday.

Meanwhile, he denied the charges levelled by the Shahi Masjid committee chief Zafar Ali against district administration and police, during a press conference on Monday.

Ali was called for questioning after he levelled the charges.

“He was a respectable person who cooperated throughout the survey and I have asked him to think over why and what charges he has levelled,” the district magistrate said.

He clarified that the matter of the survey pertains to the court.

Being the DM, his role was restricted to providing security to the survey team and coordinating between all the parties, he said.

Pensia claimed that Ali gave conflicting and “baseless” statements about firing by police and arson.

“We have released videos in which vehicles were torched by the rioters,” he said.

He said that the Shahi Masjid is an ASI protected site and no one can do digging or any other work without seeking permission.

He (Ali) falsely said rumours about digging inside the Masjid spread after stored water was released, according to the DM.

