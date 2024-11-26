Sambhal violence: Town in security blanket; Net suspended for 24 hrs more

A tense calm prevailed in some parts of Sambhal two days after the violence, prompting authorities to extend the suspension of internet services for another 24 hours as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. Cops guarding the Shahi Mosque in Sambhal (HT File Photo)

Meanwhile, 27 persons, including two women, were sent to jail on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in rioting, pelting stones and other charges.

K K Bishnoi, SP, Sambhal, said “different teams of police have identified over 100 more troublemakers through video recordings, CCTV footage, and raids are being conducted to apprehend them”.

The SP said that the internet facility has been suspended for the next 24 hours in order to prevent rumours.

While some areas continue to feel the aftershocks of the unrest - with shops in the Shahi Masjid area remaining closed - other parts of the district, including markets, schools, and colleges, have resumed regular operations.

Bishnoi said that they were trying to ascertain why shops in a particular area are closed and who owns them.

Speaking on the developments, he said, “The administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure peace is restored. We urge the public to cooperate and not fall prey to rumours or misinformation.”

Authorities also appealed to citizens to report any suspicious activity and to refrain from sharing unverified news on social media.

The administration has also assured that security measures will remain stringent to prevent any recurrence of violence in the area.

The authorities have imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into Sambhal until November 30.

Earlier on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav launched an attack against the administration in the stone-pelting incident in Sambhal and alleged that the administration had deliberately created unrest.

“Whatever the administration is doing in Sambhal is 100% wrong. The administration has deliberately spread unrest there. If someone does not get justice, what will he do? If a person does not get justice, he will do something or the other. If the administration allows, our delegation will go there to meet the people. The administration is trying to cover their mistakes. Why is there no FIR being filed against the police? We will raise the issue of Sambhal in Parliament... it is our priority and we will not leave it,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, opposition members, keen to raise the issue in the House, have targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the violence.