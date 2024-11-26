Chandigarh: As temperatures drop, shallow fog likely this week

After a temporary jump in the daily temperature due to fog formation last week, mercury has started to slide again, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Visitors enjoying the sunny weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Having climbed to 28.8°C on Sunday, the maximum temperature fell to 26.9°C on Monday, still 1.3 degrees above normal. Even the minimum temperature fell from 11.5°C on Sunday to 11°C on Monday, 0.2 degree above normal.

The temperatures are likely to decline further this week, with the night temperature likely to drop to single digit by the weekend. Due to the dip in temperatures and above average humidity, there is a chance of formation of shallow fog and mist on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While winter has been delayed this year, the chill will intensify from next month, as per IMD officials. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 10°C and 11°C.

Amid the lowering mercury, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city continued to remain in the poor category on Monday. As per the daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), it was 267 on Monday compared to 233 on Sunday. The AQI value has been rising slightly daily due to the effect of temperature inversion and can soar further in the coming days.