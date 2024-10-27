'State-sponsored infiltration': Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee in Bengal

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Trinamool government in West Bengal of promoting "state-sponsored infiltration" and declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form a government in the state in 2026. Amit Shah with party leader Mithun Chakraborty at the BJP's membership drive, in Kolkata.(PTI)

Speaking at the launch of BJP's membership drive in Kolkata, Amit Shah said other parties follow dynasty politics.

"If we examine the history of political parties today, most are run on caste or family lines. The Bharatiya Janata Party is unique, with a National President and Prime Minister who are ordinary workers, without any other background," he said.He appealed to the people of Bengal to remove chief minister Mamata Banerjee from the post in 2026. He said state-sponsored infiltration will stop after the BJP forms a government.

"In Bengal, state-sponsored infiltration must be stopped. Joining the BJP in Bengal means joining the mission to free the state from the grip of communists and Mamata Didi. This is a border state, and with the way infiltration is being supported at a state level, there is only one solution: a BJP government in 2026. To combat cow and coal smuggling, we need to enlist one crore BJP members in West Bengal," he added.

Amit Shah also slammed the Mamata government over the RG Kar rape-murder case.

"The dignity of mothers and sisters is being violated in Bengal. Incidents like Sandeshkhali and RG Kar must be stopped, which will only happen if the BJP forms a government in 2026. In 2026, we will secure a two-thirds majority in West Bengal," he asserted.

Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi

Amit Shah also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for mocking BJP's Lok Sabha poll performance.

"Rahul 'Baba' and his company (INDIA alliance) which also includes Mamata Banerjee. They were daydreaming and BJP won the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. BJP formed the government in Haryana for the third time in a row and we will also form the government in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. After the results of the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul 'Baba' was saying in Parliament that we had defeated them (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections. I want to tell 'Rahul Baba' that whoever loses the election sits in the opposition and whoever wins takes oath as the Prime Minister of the country... They were mocking us after we won 240 seats, even if they combine the seats they won in 2014, 2019 and 2024, their total is less than 240," Shah said.

In the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the BJP did not cross the majority mark. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement in its total tally, winning 99 seats.

With inputs from ANI