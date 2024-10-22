'Tremendous mental pressure': RG Kar victim's father writes to Amit Shah

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The father of the Kolkata doctor who was raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital wrote a letter to union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, saying he and the victim's mother had been going through "tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless". They urged the minister to spare a few minutes for meeting them. Citizen participate in mass protest demanding justice for RG Kar rape and murder incident. ( File photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

"I am (the) father of Abhaya and I am writing to respectfully request an appointment with you at your convenience or any other location as you may suggest. After that heinous unforeseen incident happened to our daughter, we have been going through tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless now," the father of the late doctor wrote in the letter.

"I along with my wife want to meet with you to discuss a few things regarding the situation and pray for your guidance and help. I would truly be grateful for the opportunity to speak with you and gain your insights on the issue, as I believe your experience and guidance would be invaluable," he said, reported PTI.

The father also requested the union home minister to spare a few minutes for them.

"Please let me know when and where you can spare a few minutes for us. Then, we can keep ourselves prepared. I appreciate your time and consideration of this request and look forward to your favourable response... I look forward to the opportunity of meeting you," he added.

The mother of the victim told PTI that she was quite hopeful of getting an appointment from Amit Shah.

She said she would tell him about the mental agony they have been going through.

"I am hopeful that Amit Shah ji will give us some time. I will tell him the mental agony we have been going through because our daughter is yet to get justice," she said.

The doctor was found murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. The police arrested a civil volunteer named Sanjay Roy for the crime.

The CBI, which took over the probe, arrested the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, and the now-suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal.