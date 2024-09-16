Kolkata rape-murder case: RG Kar senior doctors allege ‘tampering of evidence’

Senior doctors of the RG Kar medical college and hospital, where a trainee doctor was raped and killed last month, alleged tampering of evidence in the case on Monday. Addressing the media, the doctors also condemned the heinous crime. Doctors during their 'dharna' over the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident.(PTI)

“This crime is a fallout of the nexus between the West Bengal government and health department officials…There has been tampering of evidence,” one of the doctors said, as quoted by PTI.

The West Bengal government has called the protesting doctors for talks to end the ongoing impasse - two days after a dialogue between the two failed to take off over a disagreement on live-streaming the meeting. In an email, chief secretary Manoj Pant asked the doctors to reach the CM's official residence in Kalighat at 5 pm.

However, the protesting doctors, during their address, reiterated their demand for a live streaming of their meeting with the chief minister.

“We want there should be a meeting definitely (of the doctors and the chief minister)...The meeting should be held in a transparent ambience. The junior doctors should be taken into confidence so that they can voice their demands properly, and the government's response must be documented either in videography or live streaming. Why is the government afraid of facing junior doctors on live streaming? ” one of the doctors said.

The medics have been camping outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the state health department, since Tuesday with a host of demands, including better security at state-run hospitals and the removal of top officials over the rape and murder case.

“Our main demand is timely justice in the case. We want action against not only the rapist and the killers but also against those who tried to tamper with the evidence and misguided the investigation process and the whole syndicate of few doctors,” the doctors said.

Kolkata-rape murder case

On August 9, the body of a trainee woman doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College. A day after the incident, the Kolkata police arrested the main accused, Sanjay Roy, after he was seen entering the building around the estimated time of the crime in a CCTV footage, and his Bluetooth headphones were found near the crime scene.

According to the autopsy report and initial probe, the victim was severely hurt and sexually assaulted.

Earlier, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on Roy, the former principal and four doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. While the probe agency had sought for a narco-analysis test of Roy, a Kolkata court denied the permission after the accused said no.