Kolkata rape-murder: Why CBI wants to subject Sanjay Roy to narco-analysis test

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the rape and murder of a doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is planning to subject the main accused, Sanjay Roy, to a narco-analysis test. Roy has already undergone the polygraph test. Sanjay Roy, the accused in the Kolkata rape-murder case. (File Photo)

The central probe agency has appealed to the city-based Sealdah court seeking permission to conduct the test on Roy, said an official.

The official told PTI the test would be conducted to verify his version of the story.

"This is primarily to cross-check whether Roy is telling the truth. The narco analysis test will help us to verify his version," the officer told PTI.

What is a narco-analysis test?

During a narco analysis test, a drug sodium pentothal is injected into the body of the subject which takes the accused to a hypnotic state. The accused's imagination is suppressed. "In most cases, the accused gives the true information," the officer said.

Why was Sanjay Roy arrested?

Sanjay Roy was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering the doctor inside the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. The doctor, a PG medical student, had gone to the room to rest amid her 36-hour-long shift.

The man was seen on CCTV entering the room at 4.03 am on August 9.

The woman was found in the room hours later.

Roy's Bluetooth headphones were also found at the crime scene.

In the polygraph test, Sanjay Roy claimed the woman was in an unconscious state when he entered the room. He also claimed he was innocent and was being framed.

When asked why he did not contact the police if he was innocent, he claimed he panicked.

The autopsy report of the woman said she had 25 internal and external injuries on the body.

