Kolkata rape-murder: CBI collects Sanjay Roy's dental impression: 'Bite marks on doctor's body'

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Central Bureau of Investigation officials on Thursday collected the dental impression of Sanjay Roy, arrested prime accused in the rape-murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, as part of their investigation, news agency PTI reported. Sanjay Roy, the accused in the Kolkata rape-murder case. (File Photo)

Sanjay Roy's dental impression, which could play a vital role as evidence in the case, was collected during a questioning session by the central agency detectives at the Presidency Correctional Home here, an official said.

"There were bite marks on the body of the woman and the post-mortem report has mentioned those. Our idea is to match those with the accused's dental impression," PTI quoted him as saying.

Sanjay Roy, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, is the only person to have been arrested in the Kolkata rape and murder case so far.

The CBI is probing the incident following the Calcutta High Court's directive.

On Wednesday, CBI officers conducted another round of questioning of arrested accused Sanjay Roy. The interrogation was carried out at the Presidency Correctional Home.

In addition, another team from the central probe agency interrogated four junior doctors in the morning, and later, Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Abhishek Gupta and the Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Department (DD) Special, Vidit Raj Bhundesh, were questioned as part of the same investigation.

"We questioned the police officers on how they conducted the probe," an officer said.

The case came to light on August 9, when the body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH). The following day, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime.

Mamata Banerjee offers to resign

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she was "ready to resign" for the "sake of people" and expressed regret over the junior doctors' refusal to come for talks to resolve the impasse over the RG Kar rape-murder case.

Mamata Banerjee, who waited for nearly two hours for the agitating doctors to come for the meeting, said she also wanted the victim to get justice, and apologised to the people of West Bengal for the continued deadlock.

"We have tolerated a lot of canards and insults for the last 33 days," she said at a press conference but assured the protesters that despite violating the Supreme Court directive by not resuming duties, she would not take action against them.

In a dramatic turn of events, agitating junior doctors, who reached the gates of the state secretariat (Nabanna), refused to hold talks with the state government unless their demand for live streaming of the meeting was met.

The talks were to be held at 5 pm in the presence of Banerjee as demanded by the protesters, who after reaching the secretariat around 5.25 pm, stayed put at the venue gate.

