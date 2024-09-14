‘Last attempt’: Mamata Banerjee makes surprise visit to doctors’ protest site

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee made a surprise visit to the protest site of junior doctors in Salt Lake saying that it was her “last effort” to break the 37-day impasse that has been going between her government and the striking medics. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee visits the site of junior doctors' protest outside the Swasthya Bhavan in Kolkata on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“I would again urge you to hold talks and take a decision. This is my last effort. If you leave the rest to me, I can assure you that you will get justice,” Banerjee said while speaking to the protesting junior doctors while urging them to resume work.

Junior doctors in West Bengal have been on a strike since August 9 demanding justice for a trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last month.

“The Supreme Court will hear the matter on September 17. I don’t want you to get any harm. I may be the chief minister and belong to a party, but I have come to you as your elder sister. I have come here as your didi. I would urge you to listen to me. I have solved your problems in the past too. I will try to do it again. Give me some time,” she added.

Even though the chief minister made a surprise visit at around 1pm, she could not speak for the first few minutes as the striking doctors raised slogans demanding justice for the victim. The chief minister had to request the protestors to calm down and listen to her.

“Even I have come from students’ movement and have suffered a lot. I understand the pain and I support protests. Last night it rained heavily. You have suffered the whole night. Even I couldn’t sleep,” she said.

The doctors have placed five demands before the government - justice for the RG Kar victim; suspension and removal of some top health officials including the state health secretary; the resignation of Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal; proper security in hospitals; and put an end to the “threat culture” in health care facilities. Talks, however, failed to take off between the government and the protesting doctors since Tuesday.

“I assure you that I will speak to my officers about your demands. I will examine your demands with sympathy. I don’t run the government alone,” Banerjee said

As the chief minister spoke, slogans demanding justice for the victim were raised in between.

“Even I want justice for (the victim). I will request the CBI to ensure speedy trial and capital punishment to the culprit within three months”

She said that the government has started to develop the infrastructure in hospitals and would reconstitute the Rogi Kalyan Samities in all the hospitals. Junior doctors, senior doctors, nurses and police will have their representatives in the samities.

“The culprits are neither my friends nor my enemies. Some of you think that some people (among the accused) are my friends. I don’t know them. I have no relation with them,” she said.

“I would once again humbly request you to discuss among yourselves, come to a decision and resume work. I won’t take any action. I am not like the Uttar Pradesh police. They implemented Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) banning strikes and rallies for six months,” Banerjee said.

The government has stated that at least 29 people have died as they didn’t get proper medical treatment due to the strike by junior doctors.

“I know you do a lot of work. We need you. I have come to the protest site as a co-warrior. Trust me and have faith in me. Give me some time. Everything can’t be done overnight. If you have any complaints, we will investigate. A person cannot be penalised without any valid reason. If investigations prove that the person is guilty, I will surely take action,” she said.

She said that when she held a hunger strike for 26 days during the protest against the acquisition of farmland in Singur, none from the then government came to meet her.

“There will be justice. Go to CBI and demand justice. I cannot force you. I can only urge you. I had also gone on a hunger strike for 26 days, but no one from the then government came to speak to me. I came to you because I feel that this won’t demean my position. It would only uplift me,” she said.

The junior doctors welcomed the move made by the chief minister and said that that they were ready to hold talks anywhere and anytime.

“We welcome the move. But we will not compromise on the five demands. She has come all the way. She is the guardian of the state. We want to hold talks anywhere and anytime. We want to hold the talks at the earliest,” said Aniket Mahata, one of the protesting doctors.