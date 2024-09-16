In Bengal medics vs Mamata Banerjee, doctors' body backs live streaming demand: ‘Why govt afraid?’

The proposed meeting between protesting junior doctors and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata should be ‘transparent,’ a doctors' body said on Monday, amid an impasse over the doctors' demand for the meeting to be live streamed. Kolkata: Junior doctors raise slogans during their ongoing protest against R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Kolkata, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

“The meeting should definitely take place but in a transparent ambience. The junior doctors should be taken into confidence so that they can voice their demands properly and the government's response must be documented either through videography or live streaming,” Dr Subarna Goswami, Additional General Secretary, All India Federation of Government Doctors Association (AIFGDA), said at a press conference in Delhi.

Also, the doctor sought to know why the West Bengal government was ‘afraid’ of the live streaming.

“Our main demand is timely justice in the case. We want action against not only the rapist-killer, but also against the people who tried to tamper with the evidence and misguided the investigation process. We also want action against a few doctors who have formed a syndicate,” Goswami added.

Junior medics in West Bengal have been protesting against the August 9 rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The Banerjee-led government has claimed there have been as many as 23 deaths due to the medical practitioners' protests in the state, and urged them to resume work. However, it has repeatedly refused their live streaming demand citing the sub-judice nature of the RG Kar case, leading to the stand-off.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, will resume its hearing of the case.