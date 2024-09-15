Kolkata rape-murder: How protesting doctors replied to Mamata Banerjee's 'have tea' offer

The peace negotiations between West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and doctors protesting against Kolkata doctor's rape and murder stalled on Saturday over the protestors' demand for videography of the planned meeting. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting with junior doctors' delegation, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata.(PTI)

The doctors have been holding an agitation against the rape and murder of the doctor inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Dr Aqeeb, a member of the delegation that went to meet Mamata Banerjee at her house, claimed the chief minister asked them to have tea.He said the doctors wanted the recording of the meeting but the demand was rejected by government officials.

"We were asked to come for an official dialogue at Kalighat, we went there. - when we went there, we even compromised with our demand... We said to just record the meeting and once it is over, kindly provide us with that recording. The officials didn't agree to that. The CM came outside and requested us to meet over tea - but the junior doctors said we would have tea only if justice was delivered," he added.

On Saturday, the CBI arrested a police officer and the ex-principal of the RG Kar hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, for allegedly tampering with evidence.

"Today, Sandip Ghosh has been arrested and it shows that our demand was right. What Sandip Ghosh has done is an institutional crime. Many of such principals and officials might be involved in such activities. We want all such people involved in it to resign, we will continue our protests until justice is delivered. We are here for Abhaya, and we will continue seeking justice for her," he said while addressing the protestors, reported ANI.

He claimed the doctors even relented on their demand for a copy of the recording.

"We just asked for the minutes of the meeting, but we were told that there had been a delay and nothing could be done now. We kept waiting in the rain, but we had to return without any solution and all the junior doctors were disheartened," he claimed.

What Mamata Banerjee had said

Earlier on Saturday, Mamata Banerjee said that the demand for the' live streaming' of her meeting with the protesting doctors could not be met due to the ongoing legal proceedings of the rape-murder in the Supreme Court.

"I assure you that whatever recording will be done, it will be given to you. Accept my request and join the meeting. If you people do not want to come to the meeting, then please come inside the residence, have tea and then proceed to leave," said Banerjee.

With inputs from ANI