Kolkata rape-murder case: Mamata Banerjee-doctors' impasse continues, Sandip Ghosh arrested | 10 points

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The deadlock between junior doctors and the West Bengal government continued on Saturday as the delegation that went to meet chief minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence returned without having any meeting with her. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with junior doctors delegation, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Sept. 14, 2024.(PTI)

The junior doctors requested for a live streaming of the meeting or be allowed to video-graph the proceedings. The state government rejected the proposal, saying the videography would be done by the government only.

The protest by medics outside the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake entered its fifth day on Saturday. They have been demanding justice for the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

Here's the latest on the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case