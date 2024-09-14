Kolkata murder probe: CBI arrests Sandip Ghosh, police officer for alleged delay in FIR registration, missing evidence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and a police officer for alleged delay in the registration of the FIR and missing evidence in the postgraduate trainee doctor's brutal rape and murder.



Earlier, Ghosh was arrested by the central agency in a separate probe related to financial irregularities. He is in judicial custody till September 23. The arrested police officer is Tala Police Station SHO Abhijit Mandal.



On August 26, the CBI had conducted a second round of polygraph tests on the ex-principal as part of their probe into the rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run hospital.



The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

The body of a 31-year-old doctor in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Autopsy reports suggested she was brutally raped before being murdered.

Sandip Ghosh accused of ordering renovation near crime scene

The BJP has accused Ghosh of ordering renovation near the seminar hall, where the body of the doctor was found on August 9. Union minister and West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar shared a purported letter, allegedly signed by Sandip Ghosh, which authorised the renovation work.



“The order, signed by Sandip Ghosh, former director of RG Kar Medical College, is dated August 10, just one day after the victim's death. Despite allegations from colleagues and protesters about tampering with the crime scene, the Police Commissioner denied it,” the BJP leader had posted on X.



The CBI last week had alleged that Sandip Ghosh had been operating a "criminal nexus” along with the other “co-accused” for “wrongful gains”. The agency had also arrested two vendors for alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital.

“These (two) vendors were known to Ghosh since he was with the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. We have found that they granted the contracts of RGKMC&H (RG Kar Medical College and Hospital) only because of their proximity with Ghosh,” a CBI officer told PTI.