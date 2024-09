A CBI court has sent Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, to judicial custody until September 23. Ghosh is facing charges related to alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh escorted by security officials being taken to Alipur CBI Court in Kolkata, India, on September 3. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)