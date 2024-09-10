Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Junior doctors defy Supreme Court order to resume work at 5 pm

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Protesting junior doctors in West Bengal have said that they would defy the Supreme Court's orders to resume work by 5pm on Tuesday, September 10. Claiming that their demands were still unfulfilled, the doctors said that they would also march to 'Swasthya Bhavan' – the headquarters of the health department, at noon on Tuesday. The doctors have called for the resignation of the state’s health secretary and director of health education....Read More

The Supreme Court on Monday directed doctors on strike to resume work today at 5pm, assuring them that they would not face any adverse actions, including punitive transfers. However, they also warned that if doctors did not return to work, they could not be held responsible for any actions taken against them.

The Trinamool Congress also hailed the court's judgement and posted on X, “The ultimate duty of a doctor is to save lives, and this commitment cannot be compromised. We humbly urge them to abide by their sacred oath to care for those in need.”

Latest Developments

- The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also asked the West Bengal government to provide accomodations and security gadgets to CISF personnel stationed at RG Kar hospital to ensure the safety of doctors.

- During the hearing, the apex court highlighted several discrepancies such as the 14-hour delay in filing the FIR, difference in timelines of general diary entries and more, and called for the CBI to file a fresh report.

- The court adjourned its hearing and will hear the case next on September 17. The court was hearing a case in connection to the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9 at RG Kar hospital.

- Chief minister Mamata Banerjee also asked doctors to resume work immediately and “return to festivities” ahead of Durga Puja. In an administrative meeting, she dismissed accusations of bribes to the victim's family and stated that this was a conpiracy against her government