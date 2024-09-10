 ‘3 Kolkata flats, farmhouse…’: ED on RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's properties found in raids | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘3 Kolkata flats, farmhouse…’: ED on RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's properties found in raids

ByHT News Desk
Sep 10, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Sandip Ghosh, who was the principal of RG Kar Medical College where a doctor was raped and murdered last month, was arrested by the CBI on September 2

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday revealed that the wife of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh had two immovable properties without the permission of the West Bengal government.

In an official statement, the agency shared details of the raids conducted by its Kolkata unit on September 6 at seven premises including the residence of Ghosh and his close relatives and associates in connection with the financial irregularities case.

ALSO READ: RG Kar ex-dean Sandip Ghosh allegedly molested student in Hong Kong: Report

The agency had initiated probe based on a first information report (FIR) by the CBI, ACB, Kolkata under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Ghosh and other related contractors.

Ghosh, who was the principal of RG Kar Medical College where a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered last month, was arrested by the CBI on September 2. On Tuesday, he was sent to judicial custody till September 23.

Dr Sandip Ghosh has been sent to judicial custody till September 23.
Dr Sandip Ghosh has been sent to judicial custody till September 23.

He was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

According to ED, Sandip Ghosh's wife Dr. Sangeeta Ghosh had bought two immovable properties without any proper approval from state government authorities.

ALSO READ: Kolkata case: RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's ‘lavish bungalow’ under scrutiny after ED raids, says report

The ED alleged that a post facto approval was granted to Sangeeta Ghosh to purchase the property by her husband Sandip Ghosh in 2021.

During this period, Dr. Sandip Ghosh was posted in capacity of Principal of R. G. Kar Medical College and his wife was posted there as an assistant professor, the agency claimed.

Sandip Ghosh's properties found during raid

The ED said that during search operations, documents related to properties including a flat in Murshidabad, three flats in Kolkata, two homes in Kolkata acquired by Sandip Ghosh and his wife Sangeeta, along with documents related to a farmhouse owned by the couple were found.

“Various other incriminating documents and digital devices belonging to Dr. Sandip Ghosh were seized during the searches. These documents related to properties were seized based on the prima facie suspicion that those properties were purchased out of Proceeds of Crime,” the ED added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On