CBI arrests RG Kar Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh for ‘financial misconduct’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over 'financial misconduct' in the medical establishment, PTI reported.



The arrest comes days after the central agency named Ghosh in the FIR in connection with its probe into alleged financial irregularities at the hospital during his tenure.



Ghosh was questioned for the 15th day at the CBI's Salt Lake office over the rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital post-graduate trainee on August 9. The ex-principal was later escorted to the CBI's Nizam Palace office in Kolkata which houses the agency's anti-corruption wing and was shown as arrested, PTI reported.



In its FIR registered on the directions of the Calcutta high court, the probe agency has booked Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities i.e Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha.

The CBI on August 25 had carried out a day-long search operation at Ghosh's Beliaghata residence in Kolkata in connection with the corruption cases. The agency is also probing the rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at the seminar hall of the state-run hospital in the wee hours of August 9.



The Enforcement Directorate has also filed a money laundering case to probe alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal and some others, PTI reported.

Recently, the Indian Medical Association had suspended the membership of Sandip Ghosh.



Mamata govt proposes death penalty for rape convicts in draft bill

Under fire over its handling of the Kolkata rape-murder case, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government in its draft bill has proposed capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or cause her to become vegetative.

The draft also stated that persons convicted of rape and gang-rape would receive a life sentence lasting for the rest of their natural lives.

