Kolkata rape-murder: Was Dr Sandip Ghosh informed 30 minutes late? CBI trying to solve puzzle

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been questioning the ex-principal of the RG Kar hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, daily for 15 days. It subjected him to the polygraph test as well. However, it is still trying to solve the puzzle linked to the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case. Dr Sandip Ghosh

Sandip Ghosh had been trying to deflect the blame on why the hospital officials tried to mislead the parents of the deceased woman, reported News 18.

The CBI is trying to understand after 15 days of questioning that why the principal of the hospital was informed about the crime 30 minutes late.

Before informing him, the authorities called the parents of the victim and told them that their daughter had died by suicide.

The agency is probing why Ghosh's aides were inside the seminar hall of the hospital if he didn't have any information about the crime.

The channel reported that Sandip Ghosh got the information about the rape and murder at 10.20 am on August 9. The body was found at 9.30 am.

The police were informed at 10.10 am.

Dr Sandip Ghosh said that he got a call from Sumit Roy Tapadar, an associate professor in the department of respiratory medicine, at 10 am (30 minutes after the body was discovered), reported the channel.

He couldn't pick up the call because he was taking a shower in the bathroom. He got to know about the incident at 10.20 am when he called him back.

He reached the office at 11 am.

The woman was found dead at the seminar hall where she had gone to rest during the early hours of August 9. Her autopsy revealed she had been raped, beaten and strangled to death. 25 internal and external injuries had been found on the body of the victim.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, has been arrested by the police.