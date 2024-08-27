 After CBI, ED registers case against RG Kar hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
After CBI, ED registers case against RG Kar hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Aug 27, 2024 04:31 PM IST

Since the FIR is taken from the CBI, the accused names including Ghosh are the same in ED probe as well

Days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, and others, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now launched a money laundering probe into the financial irregularities at the hospital during his tenure.

The ED sleuths, the officials said, have already gathered banking and medical procurement documents related to this hospital. (@dir_ed)
The ED sleuths, the officials said, have already gathered banking and medical procurement documents related to this hospital. (@dir_ed)

People familiar with the development said the financial crimes probe agency has taken cognisance of a CBI first information report (FIR) in the matter to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Since the FIR is taken from the CBI, the accused names including Ghosh are the same in ED probe as well.

The ED sleuths, the officials said, have already gathered banking and medical procurement documents related to this hospital and medical college from various sources and it may soon issue summons to the accused for questioning and recording of their statements.

Also Read: ‘Conduct polygraph test on Mamata Banerjee’: BJP on Kolkata rape-murder

A senior officer said, “We will look into all financial transactions linked to Ghosh and his close aides.”

In its FIR registered on the directions of the Calcutta high court, the CBI has booked Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities — Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha under 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI had, on Sunday, raided the premises of Ghosh, ex-medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with this probe into alleged financial irregularities at the medical institute that is under scanner following alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor on August 9.

When asked about the evidence in the probe, a CBI officer had told media persons after the raid - “bahut kuch hai (There is a lot).”

Ghosh has already undergone a polygraph test along with four other doctors, a civic volunteer and main accused Sanjay Roy.

The body of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and killed inside a seminar hall of the state-run hospital, was found on August 9. Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested in this connection.

