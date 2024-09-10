RG Kar ex-dean Sandip Ghosh allegedly molested male student in Hong Kong in 2017: Report

Ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody for alleged financial irregularities, was accused of molesting a male nursing student in Hong Kong in 2017, according to a local news report now going viral. Former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh escorted by security officials being taken to Alipur CBI Court in Kolkata (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

According to a report in Hong Kong's daily news media South China Morning Post, a male nursing student accused Sandip Ghosh of “patting his left buttock and trying to touch his private parts.” This incident occurred when the student was changing his clothes in the public hospital.

HT cannot independently verify this information.

At the time, Sandip Ghosh was taking part in a clinical attachment programme in Hong Kong, the report said. The nurse had told the court that Sandip Ghosh indecently touched him and asked, “Do you like this?”

However, Ghosh argued that he had accidentally touched the male student's hip and said that the incident was a misunderstanding. The alleged assault took place on April 8 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.

As per an India Today report, citing sources in Kolkata, Sandip Ghosh mentioned in the Hong Kong news report is the same person who is now in CBI custody in connection with financial irregularities in the RG Kar College and Hospital, where a postgraduate doctor was brutally raped and killed last month.

Sandip Ghosh has been at the centre of backlash over the Kolkata rape and murder case, as he was the principal of the college when the postgraduate doctor was killed. Ghosh also allegedly ordered a renovation of the area near the crime scene a day after the victim's body was found, leading to likely destruction of evidence.

In a simultaneous probe being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate, Ghosh has been accused of financial irregularities in the college during his tenure as the principal, when he allegedly siphoned off funds.

The body of a 31-year-old junior doctor was found in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College on August 9, with the autopsy report showing signs of rape and murder. The victim's family accused the hospital authorities of trying to cover up the crime, initially telling the parents that their daughter died by “suicide.”