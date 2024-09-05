Sandip Ghosh ordered renovation near Kolkata rape-murder crime scene? BJP points to viral 'letter'

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, had ordered renovation near the seminar hall, where a doctor was found raped and murdered, alleged Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Mazumdar on Thursday. Sandip Ghosh being taken to Alipore judges district and session court in in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI)

He also shared a purported letter, allegedly signed by Sandip Ghosh, which authorised the renovation work.

"The order, signed by Sandip Ghosh, former director of RG Kar Medical College, is dated August 10, just one day after the victim's death. Despite allegations from colleagues and protesters about tampering with the crime scene, the Police Commissioner denied it," he wrote on X. HT can't independently verify the veracity of the order.

The memo – written to the executive engineers of several departments of the PWD, Kolkata, by Sandip Ghosh – said the hospital authorities wanted to repair the attached toilets.

"I would like to inform you that there are deficiencies in on-duty Doctors' Rooms and separate attached toilets in various departments of RGKMC&H, Kolkata. You are hereby requested to do the needful immediately as per the demand of the Residents' Doctors of RGKMC&H. The issue has been already discussed and resolved in the meeting with the Principal Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare Government of West Bengal & and the Director of Medical Education, Department of Health & Family Welfare Government of West Bengal today," the purported letter reads.

After the renovation work came to light, the BJP-led opposition alleged that attempts were underway to tamper with evidence at the crime scene.

Sandip Ghosh's role after the murder came under the scanner after the victim's family revealed that the hospital authorities told them the woman had died by suicide. The victim's father said they had to wait for over three hours to see the body of his daughter.

The Supreme Court had also questioned the Bengal government about the delay in registering the FIR under sections that deal with murder.

Sandip Ghosh was arrested by the CBI earlier this week over alleged financial irregularities, including selling corpses.

The doctor was raped and murdered in the seminar hall while sleeping amid her 36-hour-long shift.

The police have arrested a civil volunteer named Sanjay Roy for the crime.