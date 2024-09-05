Kolkata rape-murder victim's father: '400 cops surrounded us, was forced to cremate, wanted to…'

The father of the Kolkata doctor – who was raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital – has claimed that he wanted to preserve his daughter's body but was forced to cremate her. Medics and citizens participate in a specially organized candle light protest over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the protest site at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

The family and relatives of the 31-year-old woman joined the late-night agitation outside the state-run hospital on Wednesday.

The parents of the victim also accused the police of offering them money.

The father of the doctor told reporters that 300-400 cops surrounded them after they returned home with her body.

"We wanted the body preserved, but so much pressure was created. About 300-400 cops surrounded us. We returned home and found some 300 cops standing outside. They created such a situation that we were forced to cremate her," he said, reported NDTV.

He claimed the cremation took place in haste and the family wasn't asked to pay for it.

Per the channel, some cops allegedly asked him to sign on a blank sheet of paper. He said he tore it up.

He said he "replied accordingly" when a senior police officer tried to give them money.

He also wondered why the hospital authorities told them that she died by suicide. He said he had to wait for over three hours before they could see the body.

"When the body of the daughter was lying in front of the parents in the house, the police were offering money, is this the humanity of the police?" said the aunt of the deceased doctor.

"Until the last rites were not performed, 300-400 policemen surrounded us but after it was performed, not a single policeman was seen there. What would the family do, how would they go home, Police took no responsibility. Police were active till the last rites were performed and after that, they became completely inactive. When the body of the daughter was lying in front of the parents in the house and we were shedding tears, the police were offering money, is this the humanity of police? The Police were saying that they have fulfilled all their responsibilities, is this what is called fulfilling the responsibility?" the aunt of the deceased told ANI.

The woman was found dead inside the seminar hall of the hospital on the morning of August 9. Her autopsy confirmed she died of strangulation after sexual assault. Her body bore 25 internal and external injuries.

The police have arrested Sanjay Roy, a civil volunteer at the hospital, for allegedly committing the crime.