Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: BJP MP faces ‘Go Back’ slogan; TMC says 'hijack' politics exposed

Agitating junior doctors in Kolkata raised ‘go back’ slogans against BJP MP and former high court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay who arrived at the protest site late Monday night. Kolkata doctor rape-muder case: Junior doctors celebrate after former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh was arrested by CBI.(PTI)

The junior doctors – who have been demanding justice for the trainee medic who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and hospital and enhanced security measures for healthcare professionals – apparently viewed Gangopadhyay's visit as an attempt by the BJP to politicise their cause.

The BJP MP, however, defended his visit, saying, "People have misunderstood my presence. I have come here (protesters) as a dweller of the city and to show camaraderie with them. I am not against them; I am with them (protesters)."

He also called for the Commissioner of Police, Vineet Goyal, to visit the protest site, questioning the delay in his appearance. "They are doctors, not hooligans. Why has the Commissioner kept the doctors waiting for such a long time?" Gangopadhyay asked.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit out at Gangopadhyay for visiting the protest site, and posted on X, "Doctors showed BJP their place! Foul-mouthed, misogynistic leaders like (in) Justice Ganguly have no place in Bengal."

The TMC accused the BJP of trying to hijack the tragedy for political gain.

“The BJP's politics of propaganda to hijack the R G Kar tragedy stands exposed and their leaders are being shown the door!” it added.

Protesters demand Police Commissioner's resignation

The doctors, joined by common citizens and students, had marched to Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar on Monday, demanding the resignation of Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

However, their march was halted at BB Ganguly Street, just half a kilometre from Lalbazar, by a barricade erected by the Kolkata Police. A huge contingent of Kolkata Police officers remained on guard on the other side of the barricade built with guardrails chained together and locked with padlocks.

The protesters spent the entire night at the site, refusing to leave until their demands were met.

The junior doctors placed a replica of a spine and red roses on the barricade.

"This was not in our plan. We did not know that the Kolkata Police was so scared that they would put up this 9-feet high barricade to stop us," said one of the agitating doctors.