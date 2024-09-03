Kolkata rape-murder: Selling corpses, corruption - what is Sandip Ghosh accused of?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday night arrested the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, over financial irregularities at the Kolkata medical facility. Three others – his security guard Afsar Ali, and hospital vendors Biplav Singha and Sumana Hazara – were also arrested. Kolkata: The former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, after he was arrested by the CBI.(PTI)

Why was Sandip Ghosh arrested?

The action came nearly three weeks after a doctor was found raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital. Sandip Ghosh came under the scanner after the Calcutta high court observed that he should have been the first person to be questioned in connection with the murder.

Later, the family members of the victim accused Sandip Ghosh of attempting to pass off the murder as a suicide. The Supreme Court also made critical observations about his role after the crime came to light.

CBI had been questioning Sandip Ghosh daily for 15 days.

Ghosh served as the principal of RG Kar Medical College from February 2021 to September 2023. He was transferred from RG Kar in October of that year but inexplicably returned to that position within a month. He held his position at the hospital till the day the doctor was found dead.

The probe against Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case was launched based on a plea by ex-colleague, Dr Akhtar Ali. The latter claimed Ghosh was involved in corruption.

He claimed a probe was launched last year as well. However, on the day he tabled the report, he was transferred.

In his plea before the high court, Akhtar Ali accused Sandip Ghosh of the illegal sale of unclaimed corpses, trafficking of biomedical waste and passing tenders against commissions paid by medicine and medical equipment suppliers.

He claimed Ghosh would pressure students to give him between ₹5 lakh and ₹8 lakh to pass the exam.

In its FIR registered on the directions of the Calcutta high court, the CBI booked Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities -- Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha.

The agency has filed the FIR against Ghosh and the private entities under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI had earlier arrested Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder of the doctor. He was seen entering the seminar hall at 4.03 am when the woman was sleeping in the room.

Her autopsy revealed she had been raped, beaten and strangulated.

Roy reportedly claimed he was innocent and that the woman was already unconscious when he entered the seminar hall.

With inputs from PTI