Why CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh, RG Kar hospital ex-principal. Who are 3 others held by probe agency?

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, for his alleged involvement in financial misconduct at the establishment. Sandip Ghosh was questioned for the 15th day at the CBI's Salt Lake office over the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital on August 9. (ANI file)

Within an hour after Sandip Ghosh was arrested, CBI officials picked up his security guard and two vendors who used to supply materials to the hospital where the body of a woman medic, who was raped and murdered, was found on August 9.

The three persons arrested by the CBI are Sandip Ghosh’s security guard Afsar Ali Khan and two hospital vendors – Biplav Singha and Sumon Hazra.

On August 23, the Calcutta high court ordered the transfer of the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at hospital from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI.

The direction came in response to a petition by former deputy superintendent of the facility Dr Akhtar Ali, who sought for a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into multiple counts of alleged financial misconduct at the state-run institute during the tenure of Sandip Ghosh.

Sandip Ghosh was questioned for the 15th day at the CBI's Salt Lake office over the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital on August 9. He was later escorted to the CBI's Nizam Palace office in Kolkata which houses the agency's anti-corruption wing and was shown as arrested.

This is the second arrest in the ghastly RG Kar crime fallout scenario that took place 24 days after the crime was committed. Earlier, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested by the Kolkata Police and handed over to the central agency in connection with the medic’s alleged rape and murder.

Corruption charges against Sandip Ghosh

Dr Akhtar Ali had moved the Calcutta high court amid speculation in the public domain on whether the alleged rampant corruption at RG Kar hospital was in any way connected to the the post-graduate doctor's death, with possibilities of the victim remaining privy to those and threatening exposure.

Akhtar Ali had also alleged that his complaints before the state vigilance commission and anti-corruption bureau filed over a year ago against Sandip Ghosh yielded little results and, instead, led to his own transfer from the institution.

In his plea before the Calcutta high court, Akhtar Ali accused Sandip Ghosh of illegal sale of unclaimed corpses, trafficking of biomedical waste and passing tenders against commission paid by medicine and medical equipment suppliers.

Ali also alleged that students were pressured to pay amounts ranging between ₹ 5 and 8 lakh to pass exams.

5 and 8 lakh to pass exams. A day after the case of corruption was transferred to the CBI, the probe agency, on August 24, named Sandip Ghosh in an FIR and slapped section 120B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) which is to be read with section 420 IPC (cheating and dishonesty) and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The cases read together account for cognizable offences and are non-bailable in nature, a senior Calcutta high court lawyer told news agency PTI.

Besides Sandip Ghosh, the CBI also registered cases against one M/s Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jorehat, Banipur, Howrah, M/s Eshan Café of 4/1, H/1, JK Ghosh Road, Belgachhia, Kolkata and one M/s Khama Louha.

Two rounds of polygraph tests were also conducted on Ghosh by the CBI sleuths in connection with the rape and murder probe.

