RG Kar's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh moves Supreme Court against CBI probe into corruption case

The former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court decision that ordered a CBI investigation into his alleged financial irregularities. Dr Sandip Ghosh being taken to Alipore judges district and session court in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI)

The plea, listed for hearing on September 6 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, comes amid heightened scrutiny surrounding Ghosh following the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in the seminar hall of the medical college.

On Tuesday, a Kolkata court remanded Ghosh, along with three others, to CBI custody for eight days as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought a 10-day custody, arguing that there was a "large nexus" involved in the corruption case that required further investigation.

"We have just arrested four people. There is a large nexus that needs to be exposed, and hence we are asking for their interrogation. We need their custody to unearth the entire nexus," the CBI argued before the Alipore Judges Court.

Ghosh, arrested by the federal agency on Monday night, was assaulted while he was being produced in court on Tuesday.

The CBI has named Ghosh in its First Information Report (FIR), charging him under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy), Section 420 IPC (cheating and dishonesty), and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The agency has been interrogating Ghosh since August 16 in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor and the allegations of financial irregularities during his tenure.

Meanwhile, the state health department issued an order on Tuesday placing Ghosh under suspension.

“In view of the ongoing criminal investigation against Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, ex principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Ghosh is placed under suspension under rule 7(1c) of West Bengal Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules 1971 with immediate effect,” said the order.