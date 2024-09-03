RG Kar ex-principal sent to 8-day CBI custody in graft case; assaulted in court

Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday night in connection with the alleged irregularities in the hospital during his tenure, was assaulted while he was being produced in the court on Tuesday. Dr Sandip Ghosh being taken to Alipore judges district and session court in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI)

A special CBI court in Alipore sent Ghosh and three others, who were also arrested by the federal agency on Monday, to eight days of CBI custody.

Meanwhile, the state health department issued an order on Tuesday placing Ghosh under suspension.

“In view of the ongoing criminal investigation against Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, ex principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Ghosh is placed under suspension under rule 7(1c) of West Bengal Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules 1971 with immediate effect,” said the order.

One of the demands of the protesting junior doctors was the termination of Ghosh from service.

“A huge crowd had gathered at the court. He (Ghosh) was assaulted while being escorted to the court room for production. He, however, didn’t sustain any injuries. Inside the court room, too, a few persons had become aggressive and tried to reach him in the witness box while hurling abuses. The judge directed him to come out of the witness box and stand near him, away from the reach of people,” said a lawyer present in the court room.

Ghosh and three others, including Afsar Ali Khan, Biplab Singha and Suman Hazra, were arrested by the federal agency on Monday. CBI has been interrogating Ghosh since August 16 in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the hospital and the allegations of financial irregularities during his tenure.

“The CBI told the court that there was a nexus between the accused persons and wants to interrogate the arrested persons by making them sit together and confront them. The agency told the court that more persons were involved in the financial irregularities,” said a lawyer present in the court.

While Khan was Ghosh’s security personnel, Singha was the owner of Ma Tara Traders, an RG Kar vendor. Hazra owns a medicine shop in Howrah which allegedly sold recycled medicines from RG Kar.

“The court sent Ghosh to CBI’s custody for eight days. We didn’t apply for bail,” said Sumitava Chakraborty, advocate representing Ghosh.

Ghosh is accused of illegally using dead bodies for research, illegally selling biomedical waste generated in the hospital, and multiple financial irregularities such as extending favours to some firms without floating valid tenders.

The Calcutta high court directed the CBI to probe into the alleged rape and murder and the alleged financial scam. CBI registered a first information report (FIR) on August 24 in which the agency named Ghosh and three private entities — Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha under 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On August 25, CBI raided several locations in and around Kolkata in connection with the probe into the alleged financial scam. Ghosh’s house was also raided. CBI officials had then told the media that they had found a lot of documents.