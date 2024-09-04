Centre hits back at Mamata Banerjee after Trinamool, BJP join hands for Bengal's 'Aparajita' anti-rape Bill

The political debate over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital continued with Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday responding to the anti-rape bill unanimously passed by the West Bengal legislative assembly on Tuesday. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks after tabling of the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment Bill 2024) during a session of the state Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Tuesday,(PTI)

Sharing a copy of a letter dated, November 11, 2018, on social media platform X, Kiren Rijiju accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of politicising the woman doctor's death by introducing the ‘Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,’ claiming she had “failed to act” to prevent the crime initially.

The Union minister also pointed out that in 2018, Parliament passed a “stringent law to address heinous crimes like rape", which aimed to establish fast-track special courts (FTSC) for the quicker trial and resolution of pending rape and POCSO Act cases.

He further alleged that despite multiple communications in 2019, 2020, and 2021, the Trinamool Congress government did not consent to this centrally sponsored scheme under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018.

In the letter dated, Kiren Rijiju sought the Mamata Banerjee government's intervention in the establishment of FTSCs for quick trial and disposal of pending rape and POCSO Act cases in West Bengal.

In the letter, it was stated that 123 FTSCs including 20 ePOCSO Courts were earmarked for the state of West Bengal but the consent by the state government was not received.

Rijiju said he felt “sad” that the West Bengal chief minister ignored her “most sacred duty” of providing quick justice for women and children.

“This is an extremely serious matter. Please don’t make it political issue. Very strong laws are necessary but strong actions are more important. When the letter was written, media had carried this news extensively, but West Bengal Govt failed to act!” he said in a post on social media.

The Centre's response comes a day after the West Bengal assembly unanimously passed the state anti-rape Bill that seeks capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state and life sentence without parole for other perpetrators.

Other significant features of the proposed 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024' include the completion of probes into rape cases within 21 days of the initial report, a reduction from the previous two-month deadline, and a special task force where women officers will lead investigations.

The Bill was passed after the opposition BJP MLAs lent their support to it even as Suvendu Adhikari allegated that Mamata Banerjee moved the Bill to “divert attention from public anger and protests” over the gruesome crime.

Amid chaotic scenes on the floor of the House when BJP legislators raised slogans demanding the chief minister's resignation over the crime, Mamata Banerjee also demanded Suvendu Adhikari's resignation for obstructing the proceedings for passage of the Bill.

The proposed law, which requires assent from the Bengal Governor and then the President, when enacted, would mark a significant development in the state's legal framework against sexual crimes.

Speaking during the discussion on the Bill, moved by state law minister Moloy Ghatak at the assembly's special session, Mamata Banerjee termed the proposed legislation as "historic" and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of all states that have “not been able to implement effective legislations to safeguard women”.

The Bill also proposed to amend the newly passed Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 laws, and the POCSO Act 2012 “in their application to the state of West Bengal to enhance punishment and to constitute the framework for... expeditious investigation and trial of the heinous act of violence against women and children”.

According to the Bill, any fine imposed shall be “fair and reasonable” to meet the medical expenses and rehabilitation of the victim or their next of kin, if applicable, as may be determined by the Special Court and should be paid within the period fixed by it.

The state government convened a special two-day session of the House for the introduction and passage of the Bill, which was moved in the wake of widespread protests in the aftermath of the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.