Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors gift police commissioner ‘spine’; ceasework protest continues | Top points

Amid the ongoing outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, a delegation of junior doctors in the state presented a hand-made artificial spine to city police commissioner Vineet Goyal and demanded his resignation over the alleged lapses in the case. The action was a way to ask the police to “grow a backbone”.

A junior doctor along with other medical professionals from different Medical Hospitals holds a model spine take out the Lalbazar March (police headquarter) from College Street to protest against alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor and demand resignation of CP Vineet Goyal in Kolkata(Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)