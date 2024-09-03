Why did Mamata provide CCTV footage to Kolkata doctor's family? CM says…

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she had spoken to the family members of the doctor on August 9, the day the postgraduate trainee medic was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, and provided them with CCTV footage to ensure transparency. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks after tabling of the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment Bill 2024) during a session of the state Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Tuesday.(PTI)

Speaking in the state assembly, Banerjee said, “I spoke to the victim's parents the same day the incident took place. Before visiting their home, they were given all audio, video, and CCTV footage for transparency. I requested time till Sunday to arrest everyone involved and assured them that if we failed, I would hand over the case to the CBI on Monday.”

Banerjee said that the West Bengal Police arrested the main accused within 12 hours, after which she directed them to move to the fast-track court and seek the death penalty. However, the case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Now, we are seeking justice from the CBI, and we are demanding the death penalty,” she added.

The chief minister also demanded the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of all states – where the incidents of rape and sexual abuse were reported recently – for allegedly failing to implement effective legislations to safeguard women.

Banerjee was speaking in the House after tabling of the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024.

She said the Bill aims at quick investigation, fast justice delivery and enhanced punishment of the guilty.

What are the provision of ant-rape Bill?

The Bill seeks to impose the death penalty on persons convicted of rape, if the crime results in the victim's death or leads to a permanent unconscious state. It also seeks life sentence without parole for the convicted accused.

The Bill also proposes to amend the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 as they apply to West Bengal.

It also plans to introduce major changes to the investigation and prosecution process. It requires that investigations into rape cases be completed within 21 days of the initial report, down from the previous two-month deadline.