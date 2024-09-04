Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Protesting junior doctors gift police commissioner a 'spine'

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Health professionals and activists shout slogans and hold posters as they form a long human chain during a demonstration to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor, along a street in Kolkata.

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Junior doctors protesting in Kolkata's Lalbazar area, outside police headquarters met Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal and handed over a letter demanding his resignation for the alleged lapses over the rape and murder of a female doctor inside a medical college. A delegation of West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum met the officer after a 22-hour impasse and also handed over a replica of human spine....Read More

The forum has said their cease-work protest will continue until their demands are met. Workers from various private hospitals also protested across Kolkata by forming a human chain across various zones in the city.

Under increasing pressure to act, the West Bengal government unanimously passed the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024. It seeks to amend central laws at the state level to seek increased punishment for severe crimes against women and children.

The state health department also suspended the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh. Facing allegations of lapses and corruption, Ghosh and three others were sent to eight-day CBI custody. The agency has arrested Ghosh in a case related to financial irregularities at the hospital.

