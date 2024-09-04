Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Protesting junior doctors gift police commissioner a 'spine'
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Junior doctors protesting in Kolkata's Lalbazar area, outside police headquarters met Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal and handed over a letter demanding his resignation for the alleged lapses over the rape and murder of a female doctor inside a medical college. A delegation of West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum met the officer after a 22-hour impasse and also handed over a replica of human spine....Read More
The forum has said their cease-work protest will continue until their demands are met. Workers from various private hospitals also protested across Kolkata by forming a human chain across various zones in the city.
Under increasing pressure to act, the West Bengal government unanimously passed the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024. It seeks to amend central laws at the state level to seek increased punishment for severe crimes against women and children.
The state health department also suspended the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh. Facing allegations of lapses and corruption, Ghosh and three others were sent to eight-day CBI custody. The agency has arrested Ghosh in a case related to financial irregularities at the hospital.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Protesting Junior doctors urge people to light diya tonight
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Protesting junior doctors have said they will continue to cease work and protest till their demands for justice are met.
They have urged everyone to switch off lights and light a candle or a diya tonight between 9 pm and 10 pm as a symbolic protest.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Three artists return state awards to protest rape-murder case
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Three prominent stage and film personalities of West Bengal on Tuesday announced that they are returning the honours conferred on them by the state government to protest the rape and murder of a female doctor.
The three are actor Sudipta Chakraborty, known for national award winner films like ‘Bariwali’, theatre personality Biplab Bandyopadhyay and thespian Chandan Sen. (PTI)
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: What the protesting doctors said after meeting police commissioner?
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: After meeting Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal and handing over a replica of human spine, the protesters said the official admitted to lapses on part of the police.
"We have told the CP that he should resign as we are not happy with his role on that day. He said he performed his role satisfactorily and it is up to the state authorities to decide on his tenure,” the junior doctor told PTI.