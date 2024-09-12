When Kolkata's RG Kar hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh faced corruption charges in 2020

Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been implicated in a case of financial irregularities by the Central Bureau of Investigation. However, this is not his first run-in with corruption charges. Former RG Kar medical college principal Sandip Ghosh has faced corruption charges since 2020 (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Even before his stint as principal of RG Kar medical college, Sandip Ghosh faced charges of misuse of funds in 2020 for allegedly taking unsanctioned trips, reported The Times of India.

Sandip Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody and also being probed by the enforcement directorate, faced an investigation by the state health department on charges of corruption after whistleblowers alleged that he made questionable hospital purchases, mistreated colleagues, amassed personal property and took trips using siphoned funds.

However, the inquiry report in 2020, ended up being ‘inconclusive’. People also complained about Sandip Ghosh to the state vigilance department.

However, the probe was discontinued, the charges were dropped and soon after, he was promoted to principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to a Times of India report, the first complaint against Ghosh was filed in February 2020, alleging that he made an unsanctioned trip to Dubai and that hospital suppliers paid for his travel. He was also charged with dodging government orders on hospital procurement to make money, along with Ma Tara and Biplab Singha, both of whom have been arrested by the CBI.

Ghosh refuted the claims and said that his passport showed that he had not made a trip to Dubai at all. In the same period, Ghosh, who was the vice-principal and superintendent at Calcutta National Medical College, was accused of running a private practice, which is illegal for high-ranking officials.

The state asked the principal of Calcutta National Medical College to investigate but he stated it would be difficult to give an unbiased opinion as he worked with Ghosh. A report on the allegations against Sandip Ghosh did not reveal much as none of the charges were properly investigated.

The report said about Sandip Ghosh's private practice, that it was legal to operate, since he did not avail his non-practising allowance.