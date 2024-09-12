RG Kar hospital case: ED searches house of ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's father in Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at various locations in Kolkata on Thursday in connection with financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



The federal agency searched several suburban locations, including the residence of Satya Prakash Ghosh – the father of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh. Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, being escorted by security officials in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/ HT Photo)

The economic intelligence agency along with the CBI is investigating financial irregularities and questioned Akhter Ali, a former non-medical deputy superintendent of the hospital on Wednesday.

Ali was was quizzed by the agency on alleged nepotism in selecting vendors by Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar who has been arrested in connection with alleged corruption at the hospital, The Telegraph reported

Ali, in a letter to the state vigilance commission dated July 14, 2023, alleged that Ghosh and others were involved in corrupt practices. Quoting sources, the report mentioned that Ali’s statements are crucial for the investigation.

Ali had claimed that the nodal agency handling the hospital's bio-medical waste had not been receiving the required amount of waste for the past five to six months.

He had also mentioned in the letter that contracts worth crores of rupees were awarded to ineligible bidders.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was looking into at least seven properties of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and his wife, suspected to be “purchased out of proceeds of crime”.



ED found documents related to these properties as it searched the residences of Ghosh and some of his relatives and associates last week at multiple places including Kolkata.

The agency said said Sangeeta Ghosh, who was posted as an assistant professor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during Sandip Ghosh’s term as the principal, purchased two immovable properties without approval from the state government. The agency added that she was granted a post facto approval in 2021. Sangeeta Ghosh maintained her husband had not done anything wrong.